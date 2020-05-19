Also available on the NBC app

Wendy Williams is taking time off from her popular namesake talk show to deal with health concerns surrounding her Graves' Disease symptoms. "Recently, Wendy has been dealing with symptoms from her Graves’ Disease which is causing fatigue. In consultation with her doctor and as a precautionary measure, she will be taking some time off as she continues to receive treatment,” a spokesperson for the show said in a statement to Variety.

