"The Wendy Williams Show" is coming to an end. After 14 seasons, Wendy is signing off amid her ongoing health battles and her long-running talk show’s time slot will be replaced this fall with a show hosted by Sherri Shepherd. "Since Wendy is still not available to host the show as she continues on her road to recovery, we believe it is best for our fans, stations and advertising partners to start making this transition now," Debmar-Mercury Co-Presidents said in a statement.

