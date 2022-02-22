Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

'Wendy Williams Show' Ending, Sherri Shepherd Taking Over Her Daytime Slot

CLIP02/22/22
Also available on the nbc app

"The Wendy Williams Show" is coming to an end. After 14 seasons, Wendy is signing off amid her ongoing health battles and her long-running talk show’s time slot will be replaced this fall with a show hosted by Sherri Shepherd. "Since Wendy is still not available to host the show as she continues on her road to recovery, we believe it is best for our fans, stations and advertising partners to start making this transition now," Debmar-Mercury Co-Presidents said in a statement.

Appearing:
Tags: Wendy Williams, news, lifestyle
S2022 E03 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.