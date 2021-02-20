Also available on the nbc app

Wendy Williams is using her talk show to look for a new man that can keep up with her! The TV personality put out a call for submissions to be her next date and is currently narrowing down the field. Wendy's pal and Access Hollywood co-host Mario Lopez had the perfect guy in mind to add to the competition: his friend Mike Esterman. See Wendy's live reaction to Mike's video submission on her show! Wendy will reveal her Top 3 finalists – and have them compete to win a date with her – on Friday, Feb. 26's episode of "Wendy." Check your local listings!

Appearing: