Wendy Williams Opens Up About Her Medical Leave: 'It Was Just A Mess Inside Of My Body'

Wendy Williams sat down with "Good Morning America's" Amy Robach on Monday to discuss her health after taking a three-week medical leave of absence from "The Wendy Williams Show" to address issues with her Graves' disease and hyperthyroidism. The 53-year-old TV personality said she missed multiple doctor's appointments and hadn't taken a sick day in almost 10 years, admitting, "It was just a mess inside of my body." Watch to find out how she's doing now and what advice she has for her female viewers!

