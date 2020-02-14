Access Hollywood
Wendy Williams Issues A Public Apology For Criticizing Gay Men Wearing Skirts And Heels

CLIP02/14/20
Wendy Williams gave a public apology after facing backlash on Thursday for saying gay men should "stop wearing our skirts and heels." The host posted her apology on Friday across all social media platforms, saying she "did not mean to offend my LGBTQ+ community" and admitted that "maybe I sounded like somebody out of touch." She closed out her apology saying, " So, I deeply apologize and I deeply appreciate the support that I get from the community. I will do better."

