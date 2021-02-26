Also available on the nbc app

Wendy Williams is single and ready to mingle! The TV personality tells Access Hollywood's Mario Lopez what she finds most attractive in a man and how she came up with the idea to have potential suitors compete for a date with her – including a pal of Mario's! Wendy also reveals if she would she ever get married again, what her biggest dating pet peeves are and plays coy with matchmaker Mario about whether his friend made the cut! Watch "The Wendy Williams Show" on Feb. 26 to find out who won a date with Wendy! Check your local listings.

Appearing: