Wendy Williams has questions about North West's septum nose ring. The TV host weighed in on the 6-year-old's bold jewelry on her talk show following reports that dad Kanye West banned her from putting on makeup. "No makeup, but she can have a faux nose ring?" Wendy wondered. "Where are we going with this?" Kim Kardashian had previously allowed North to wear cosmetics from her brand, KKW Beauty, but that was before Kanye changed the rules for their daughter.

