Wendy Williams is bringing back her feud with Nicki Minaj. During Tuesday's "Wendy Williams Show," the host slammed Nicki for marrying Kenneth Petty, who recently was indicted for failing to register as a sex offender in California. Wendy returned to the topic on Wednesday's show, saying she brought it up to be "not so much about Nicki," but wanted to discuss "how to keep our kids protected."

