Access Hollywood
Wendy Williams Gives Rare Health Update Amid Health Struggles: 'I Am Going Back Stronger'

02/17/22
Wendy Williams is getting candid about her health. The 57-year-old daytime talk show host shared a five-minute video, which is unclear when it was shot, on her new Instagram account on Wednesday, giving a rare glimpse at how she is doing following several health struggles. In the clip Wendy is talking to her son Kevin Hunter Jr., who also shot the video. At one point Kevin asked about the rumors surrounding her health, asking her to weigh in. "Excuse me, I am going back stronger," she said.

Tags: Wendy Williams, The Wendy Show, Wendy Williams health, kevin hunter jr.
