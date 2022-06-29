Wendy Williams is opening up about her ongoing health battle. During an interview with "TMZ Live," the former talk show host got personal about her day to day with Lymphedema. "I can only feel maybe five percent of my feet." She said holding up her swollen foot to the camera. Wendy also revealed that she will not be returning to her show, "The Wendy Williams Show," despite earlier claims that she was going to try to. "I am 100 percent retired in 'The Wendy Williams Show,'" she added.

