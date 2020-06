Also available on the NBC app

Wendy Williams got her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and she chatted with Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall about how it feels to get the honor. The 55-year-old also said this is the first time she feels "a part" of Hollywood. She looked stunning at the event rocking a flowing black dress covered in white stars. The talk show host posed lounged out with her new star. Congrats, Wendy!

