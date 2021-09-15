Main Content

Wendy Williams Gets Breakthrough Covid-19, Delays Talk Show's New Season

Wendy Williams has contracted Covid-19 while battling ongoing health issues. Her daytime talk show broke the news on Wednesday, sharing in an Instagram statement, "While continuing her health evaluations, Wendy has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19. To allow Wendy time to quarantine and fully recover and to ensure that our production abides by all SAG/AFTRA and DGA Covid protocols, we expect to begin the 13th season of 'The Wendy Williams Show' on Monday, October 4th."

Tags: Wendy Williams, COVID-19, the wendy williams show, TV
