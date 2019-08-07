Wendy Williams Finally Addresses Ex Kevin Hunter's 'New Family'

Also available on the NBC app

Wendy William's is finally addressing her ongoing divorce! The TV host got super candid about her ongoing divorce from ex Kevin Hunter during an appearance on SiriusXM’s "Sway in the Morning," revealing that she wishes Kevin and his "new family" nothing but the best. Wendy also noted that she has wanted a divorce from her former managers the moment rumors started to swirl that her husband had a bay with his alleged mistress.

Appearing: