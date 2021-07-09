Main Content

Wendy Williams Faces Backlash For Comments About Death Of TikTok Star Swavy

Wendy Williams is facing some serious backlash following a recent segment on her namesake talk show. During her "Hot Topics" segment on Wednesday's episode, the TV host made comments about TikTok star Swavy, who died of a fatal gunshot wound on Monday, according the Wilmington Police Department. Without mentioning the 19-year-old's tragic death, she asked her live studio audience to clap if they know who the late social media star is, saying, "I have no idea who this is... neither does one person in this building."

