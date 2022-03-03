Also available on the nbc app

Wendy Williams' ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, is suing Debmar-Mercury for alleged wrongful termination from his longtime role as executive producer on her daytime series, "The Wendy Williams Show." In court documents obtained by People, the complaint claimed he was fired "on the basis of his marital status, which is barred by the New York City Human Rights Law." Access Hollywood has reached out to Williams and Debmar-Mercury for comment.

