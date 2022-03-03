Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Wendy Williams' Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter Files Wrongful Termination Lawsuit Against Her Talk Show

CLIP03/03/22
Also available on the nbc app

Wendy Williams' ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, is suing Debmar-Mercury for alleged wrongful termination from his longtime role as executive producer on her daytime series, "The Wendy Williams Show." In court documents obtained by People, the complaint claimed he was fired "on the basis of his marital status, which is barred by the New York City Human Rights Law." Access Hollywood has reached out to Williams and Debmar-Mercury for comment.

Appearing:
Tags: Wendy Williams, kevin hunter, the wendy williams show, lawsuit, wrongful termination, divorce, Debmar-Mercury, legal, news
S2022 E02 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.