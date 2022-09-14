Main Content

Wendy Williams Enters Wellness Facility To 'Manage Her Overall Health Issues'

CLIP09/14/22

Wendy Williams is prioritizing her health. The former talk show host is currently staying at a wellness facility, her rep Shawn Zanotti confirms to Access Hollywood. Shawn's statement reads in part, "Wendy has entered a wellness facility seeking help to manage her overall health issues. She is taking some time to focus on her health and wellness as she prepares for a major comeback for the next level in her career with 'The Wendy Experience Podcast.'"

