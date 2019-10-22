Wendy Williams Doesn't Have Sympathy For Meghan Markle: 'You Knew What You Were Signing Up For'

Also available on the NBC app

Wendy Williams isn't feeling sympathy for Meghan Markle. The 55-year-old talk show host dismissed the Duchess of Sussex's candid interview with ITV in which she opened up about struggling with royal life behind the scenes. "You knew exactly what you were doing," Wendy said. "And I applaud her plot-tation on the royal situation. But please don't try to garner sympathy from us. You knew what you were doing."

