Wendy Williams knows exactly what she wants and doesn't want! The 56-year-old talk show host candidly detailed her specific criteria for a man during an appearance on Access Daily alongside actress Ciera Payton, who portrays the outspoken TV personality in the upcoming Lifetime biopic, "Wendy Williams: The Movie." Wendy said of a potential partner, "I need him to be kind, funny, generous, you know, with his time and a little bit with his money… I don't want to be anybody's stepmother. I'm not paying for anybody's college fund, and our relationship and the things that we do will not be for publicity." Tune into Access Daily on Thursday, Jan. 28 to catch more with Wendy. "Wendy Williams: The Movie" premieres Jan. 30 at 8 p.m. on Lifetime, followed by the original documentary "Wendy Williams: What a Mess!" at 10 p.m.

