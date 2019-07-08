Wendy Williams Dating Doctor Months After Divorce: I'm Crazy About Him

Also available on the NBC app

Wendy Williams is officially off the market! The TV host spilled juicy details about her hot new romance when she returned to her hit talk show after a five-week hiatus. Wendy shut down rumors of a relationship with 27-year-old Marc Tomblin and revealed that her mystery love interest is a doctor with a great body, who's also in his 50s. The news comes several months after she filed for divorce from estranged husband Kevin Hunter in April.

