It’s a match made in heaven! The winner of Wendy William’s “Date Wendy” segment, Mike Esterman, spilled (almost) all of the details of his date with Wendy to Access Daily hosts Kit Hoover and Mario Lopez. Mike, who is close pals with Mario, revealed that what was meant to be a single date in New York turned into a two-day adventure. “It was such a great time and getting to know her. She loves to talk, that’s why she’s got the show. She’s very interesting… She used to paint. She has artwork that she framed in her place that she actually was painting. Amazing! I mean really talented stuff, stuff you’d see in museums.” When asked if Mike would consider a second date with Wendy, he said, “I want to go back to New York. I’d love to get to know her a little bit more… I think it’d be great.”

