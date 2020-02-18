Wendy Williams Criticized For Apparent Joke Over Drew Carey’s Ex-Fiance Amie Harwick's Death

Also available on the NBC app

Wendy Williams is under fire for appearing to make a joke about the death of Drew Carey' s ex-fiancée Amie Harwick. Just two days after the therapist tragically fell to her death from a third-story apartment's balcony after allegedly being attacked, some people have been sharing their outrage over Williams’ remarks on her namesake show. "She was killed. Not by Drew," the TV host said, after explaining how she'd been "pushed from a third floor balcony." Williams then quipped the "The Price Is Right," catchphrase, "Come on down!" After which, Williams tilted her head up and then looked down to the floor, as if miming watching someone fall.

