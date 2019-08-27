Also available on the nbc app

Wendy Williams is finally addressing the rumors about her divorce. The 55-year-old TV host opened up about her split from ex-husband Kevin Hunter in a candid interview with The New York Times. "Kevin has a daughter," she revealed in reference to his alleged affair with another woman. "Kevin had a major indiscretion that he will have to deal with for the rest of his life — an indiscretion that I will not deal with."

