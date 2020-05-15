Also available on the NBC app

Wendy Williams is happy to see Mary-Kate Olsen – almost – single again. The talk show host weighed in on the former "Full House" star's split from husband Olivier Sarkozy, saying on Friday's "Wendy at Home" that she never really understood the pair as a couple to begin with, especially because of their age and height differences. Wendy also remarked on reports that Mary-Kate signed a petition in April to legally end her and Olivier's marriage, but can't because New York courts aren't accepting any non-emergency divorce filings at the moment due to pandemic restrictions.

