Wendy Williams is mommy-shaming Ashley Graham for changing her seven-week-old baby, Isaac's diaper on the floor of a Staples store. On "The Wendy Williams Show," the host brought up Ashley's recent Instagram post in which the supermodel is seen cleaning up her baby's mess, which Ashley captioned, "First diaper blow up while running errands with no restroom in sight! Thank God I remembered to put the changing mat in the diaper bag!!!" Wendy took issue with the model normalizing the situation on Instagram, saying, "This is not cool and I don't know why we have to know about it on your Instagram. This is not hot, Ashley."

