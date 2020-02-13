Also available on the nbc app

Wendy Williams is in hot water for controversial comments she made about the LGBTQ community on her talk show. The TV host's remarks came during her popular Hot Topics segment as she asked the audience about their plans for Galentine's Day. She said in part, "Look here now, gay men, you'll never be the women that we are. No matter how gay." The outburst quickly sparked negative reactions from viewers watching at home. Wendy has yet to address the backlash, though she admitted that she stands by everything she says on air.

Appearing: