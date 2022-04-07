Also available on the nbc app

Wendy Williams is looking like a million bucks! The 57-year-old talk show host shared a glam Instagram snap on Wednesday, in the midst of her absence from "The Wendy Williams Show." In the photo, Wendy sports a cheetah print coat with a matching Louis Vuitton bag. She paired the look with a classic little black dress and a glowing smile, simply captioning the moment, "Ready." The fashion-forward post comes six months after taking off time from TV, but she recently announced she wants to go back.

