Wendy Williams Beams In Stylish New Photo After Announcing Desire To Return To TV: 'Ready'

CLIP04/07/22
Wendy Williams is looking like a million bucks! The 57-year-old talk show host shared a glam Instagram snap on Wednesday, in the midst of her absence from "The Wendy Williams Show." In the photo, Wendy sports a cheetah print coat with a matching Louis Vuitton bag. She paired the look with a classic little black dress and a glowing smile, simply captioning the moment, "Ready." The fashion-forward post comes six months after taking off time from TV, but she recently announced she wants to go back.

Tags: Wendy Williams, health, update, the wendy williams show, finances, fashion, Louis Vuitton, happy, fun, cute, lifestyle, news
S2022 E02 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
