Wendy Williams Applauds Lady Gaga For Moving On With A New Man Just Like Her

Also available on the NBC app

Both Lady Gaga and Wendy Williams are moving on! The "A Star is Born" actress was photographed smooching a new man, audio engineer Dan Horton, months after calling off her engagement with Christian Carino. Wendy – who also split up with a longtime love this year and has since sparked a new romance of her own – cheered on Gaga and told the crowd, 'The best way to get over the old man is to get under a new man."

Appearing: