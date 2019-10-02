Wendy Williams Applauds Kylie Jenner For 'Upstaging' Hailey Bieber At Her Wedding: 'Get Over It!'

Also available on the NBC app

Wendy Williams is so here for Kylie Jenner's fashion moment! The TV host applauded the reality star on "The Wendy Williams Show" after fans called her out for "upstaging" Hailey Bieber at her own wedding to Justin Bieber. "If you're inviting a Kardashian-Jenner to anything that you have, you've got to understand how they are coming through," Wendy said. Kylie wore a sexy gold gown to the Biebers' wedding as she attended the ceremony with 1-year-old daughter Stormi amid her break from longtime boyfriend Travis Scott.

