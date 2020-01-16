How Lizzo, Taraji P. Henson & Gabrielle Union Are Changing The Game
CLIP 03/28/20
Wendy Williams is apologizing. The talk show host took to Twitter to issue an apology after her comments about Joaquin Phoenix's scar above his upper lip angered people. She tweeted, "@bighill44 we're thinking about beau today as he is in surgery. I want to apologize to the cleft community and in beau's honor our show is donating to @operationsmile and @amercleftpalate and encourage our Wendy watchers to learn more and help support the cleft community." The apology comes after a controversial action she did on her show when began mocking the "Joker" star about his appearance.