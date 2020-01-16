Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Wendy Williams Apologizes For Mocking Joaquin Phoenix's Appearance

CLIP01/16/20
Details
Also available on the NBC app

Wendy Williams is apologizing. The talk show host took to Twitter to issue an apology after her comments about Joaquin Phoenix's scar above his upper lip angered people. She tweeted, "@bighill44 we're thinking about beau today as he is in surgery. I want to apologize to the cleft community and in beau's honor our show is donating to @operationsmile and @amercleftpalate and encourage our Wendy watchers to learn more and help support the cleft community." The apology comes after a controversial action she did on her show when began mocking the "Joker" star about his appearance.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, Wendy Williams, Joaquin Phoenix, actors, TV, Scandals, the wendy williams show
S20201 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
Most Recent
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

How Lizzo, Taraji P. Henson & Gabrielle Union Are Changing The Game
CLIP 03/28/20
Father Changes His Story About Killing His Son 17 Years After Wife's Death
CLIP 03/28/20
KJ Apa & Britt Robertson Can't Stop Raving About Each Other In This Interview
CLIP 03/07/20
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Hold Hands And WOW In Show-Stopping Red Outfits At Mountbatten Festival Of Music
CLIP 03/07/20
Boyfriend Being Accused Of Scamming Women Out Of Millions Breaks His Silence
CLIP 03/06/20
Oprah Shares Special Moment With Teen Cancer Survivor
CLIP 03/06/20
Why This Man Believes His Father Is The Zodiac Killer
CLIP 03/06/20
Tyra Banks Shares Sweet Thing Her Mom Did During Her Teen Modeling Career
CLIP 03/06/20
Prince Harry Stops To Chat With Little Girl At Motor Sports Museum
CLIP 03/06/20
Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra Get Colorful As They Celebrate Holi Together
CLIP 03/06/20
John Krasinski Is A Proud #GirlDad And Lets His Daughter Paint His Nails Pink
CLIP 03/06/20
Emily Blunt Says She's Been Mistaken For Katy Perry: 'I Think She's John [Krasinski's] Secret Crush'
CLIP 03/06/20
Tom Holland Admits To Taking Props From Every Movie Set  
CLIP 03/06/20
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Made This Couple's Engagement So Special
CLIP 03/06/20
How To Make French Toast Like Camila Alves McConaughey
CLIP 03/06/20
Omar Miller Calls Working With Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson 'Incredible'
CLIP 03/06/20
'Love Is Blind' Star Damian's Parents Still Haven't Met Giannina
CLIP 03/06/20
Tom Bergeron Reveals Which 'Masked Singer' Performance Made Him A Total 'Wreck'
CLIP 03/06/20
Hillary Clinton Instantly Knows What Her ‘Real Housewives’ Tagline Would Be
CLIP 03/06/20
Evan Rachel Wood Taught Tessa Thompson How To Be A 'Westworld' Host
CLIP 03/06/20
Aaron Paul Backed Out Of Another Project For 'Westworld': 'I Had To Go With My Heart'
CLIP 03/06/20
Taylor Swift Details Grueling Process Of Transforming Into ‘The Man’
CLIP 03/06/20
Were Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Set Up For An Arranged Marriage?
CLIP 03/06/20
Pete Davidson Says Ariana Grande Made Him Famous
CLIP 03/06/20
Meghan Markle Laughs With Hologram In Affordable Blouse For Secret Solo Trip
CLIP 03/06/20
Wendy Williams Blasts Ashley Graham For Changing Baby's Diaper At Store
CLIP 03/06/20
'Love Is Blind' Stars Giannina & Damian Give Heartfelt Love Advice To Women
CLIP 03/06/20
Kate Middleton Shares George & Charlotte's Adorable New Hobbies (Reports)
CLIP 03/05/20
'Tread': Why Did This Man Bulldoze His Hometown?
CLIP 03/05/20
Mark Wahlberg Says He's 'A Walking Embarrassment' To His Kids
CLIP 03/05/20
'The Masked Singer': Tom Bergeron Was 'Very' Surprised No Judge Guessed Him As The Taco
CLIP 03/05/20
Ricky Martin & Enrique Iglesias Play The Newlywed Game: How Well Do They Know Each Other?
CLIP 03/05/20
Sofia Vergara Is 'Very Nervous' To Be An 'America's Got Talent' Judge
CLIP 03/05/20
Chrissy Teigen Wants Her Breast Implants Removed Now That She Has Kids: 'I Am Screwed'
CLIP 03/05/20
Kerry Washington Reunites With 'Scandal' Sisters For An Important Cause
CLIP 03/05/20
The Rock, Kevin Hart And More 'Jumanji' Stars Break Character In Silly Bloopers Reel
CLIP 03/05/20
Prince Harry Admits In Speech That Serving 'Queen & Country' ‘Never Leaves Us’
CLIP 03/05/20
Meghan Markle Shielded From Rain By Prince Harry While Arriving At Endeavour Awards
CLIP 03/05/20
Meghan Markle Makes First Speech Since Stepping Down As A Royal
CLIP 03/05/20
How Will ‘Homeland’ End? Sam Trammell Promises That You’ll Be Happy
CLIP 03/05/20
'Hocus Pocus 2' Is Officially Happening!
CLIP 03/05/20
Katy Perry Reveals Her Mom Ruined Her Pregnancy Announcement
CLIP 03/05/20
'Love Is Blind' Reunion: 8 Biggest Bombshells Revealed!
CLIP 03/05/20
Meghan Markle Spotted Smiling In First London Sighting Since Royal Exit
CLIP 03/05/20
Lady Gaga Spray Paints Her Car Before Ordering Fast Food
CLIP 03/05/20
Emilia Clarke's Brother Snatched 'Game Of Thrones' Memento For Her: I 'Just Burst Into Tears'
CLIP 03/05/20
'The Masked Singer' Taco Revealed To Be This Longtime TV Host
CLIP 03/05/20
Ricky Martin & Enrique Iglesias Break Down Tour Details To Mario Lopez (Full Press Conference)
CLIP 03/05/20
Kate Middleton Kicks Soccer Ball After Giggling Over Prince William's Juggling
CLIP 03/05/20
Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Are Expecting A Baby!
CLIP 03/05/20
Ed Helms Wouldn’t Be Down For 'Hangover 4': It 'Ran Its Course'
CLIP 03/04/20
Robert Durst Murder Trial Has Begun: All The Details
CLIP 03/04/20
Nikki Bella Shows Off 'Huge' Pregnancy Boobs & Gray Hairs: I'm 'Freaking Out'
CLIP 03/04/20
Luke Perry's Rise To Fame: From '90210' Heartthrob To 'Riverdale' Dad
CLIP 03/04/20
Olivia Jade Crushes Intense Gym Workout With Celebrity Trainer
CLIP 03/04/20
Ricky Martin & Enrique Iglesias Are Each Taking Their Kids On Tour (Exclusive)
CLIP 03/04/20
Kate Middleton Debuts One Of Her Shortest Haircuts Ever
CLIP 03/04/20
'The Batman' Director Matt Reeves Shares First Look At Robert Pattinson’s Batmobile
CLIP 03/04/20
'Supergirl’s’ Melissa Benoist & Chris Wood Announce Pregnancy
CLIP 03/04/20
Ian Ziering Remembers Luke Perry One Year After His Death
CLIP 03/04/20
Is Britney Spears Quitting Music? Son Jayden Thinks She Might
CLIP 03/04/20
Fab Morvan Teases Possible Milli Vanilli Movie: 'I've Been Waiting For A Long Time'
CLIP 03/04/20
'Love Is Blind': Lauren & Cameron Are 'Surprised' Giannina & Damian Are Dating
CLIP 03/04/20
Kim Kardashian Is Back At The White House With Women Trump Freed From Prison
CLIP 03/04/20
'Love Is Blind': Lauren & Cameron Were Shocked At Jessica Giving Her Dog Wine
CLIP 03/04/20
Sean Paul Reflects On Working With Beyoncé 17 Years Ago
CLIP 03/04/20
Alex Trebek Marks Cancer Milestone With Brutally Honest Update
CLIP 03/04/20
Billy Porter Proclaims ‘Magic Has No Gender’ For Reimagined ‘Cinderella’ Fairy Godmother Role
CLIP 03/04/20
Pregnant Nikki & Brie Bella Are 'Terrified' Of Coronavirus
CLIP 03/04/20
Is Trisha Paytas Really Quitting YouTube?
CLIP 03/04/20
Lady Gaga's 'Stupid Love' Interrupts Coronavirus Meeting: 'This Is Why I Make Music'
CLIP 03/04/20
Mila Kunis And Ashton Kutcher Compare Their Parenting To 'Full House'
CLIP 03/04/20
Kate Middleton And Prince William Cook Soup And Cookies With Kids In Ireland
CLIP 03/04/20
The Queen Has Cheeky Reaction To Prince William's Pub Quip About Her
CLIP 03/04/20
Did This Husband Really Kill His Wife? 'Reasonable Doubt' Investigates
CLIP 03/03/20
Princess Beatrice Will Get New Title After Royal Wedding
CLIP 03/03/20
Samuel L. Jackson On Why 'The Banker' Is So Important
CLIP 03/03/20
Timothy Hutton Accused Of Sexually Assaulting 14-Year-Old Actress In 1983 Which He Denies
CLIP 03/03/20
Oprah Inspires A Man On His 160-Pound Weight Loss Transformation
CLIP 03/03/20
Vanessa Marquez: Body Cam Video Of 'ER' Star's Shooting Death Released
CLIP 03/03/20
Billy Porter Reacts To His Wildest Style Moments Of The Year
CLIP 03/03/20
Kate Middleton Sips Guinness With Prince William On Ireland Tour
CLIP 03/03/20
Mindy Kaling, Jessica Biel & More Encourage Fans To Vote On Super Tuesday: 'I Did It, So Can You'
CLIP 03/03/20
Justin Timberlake Calls Jessica Biel The Love Of His Life In Birthday Post: 'I Adore You'
CLIP 03/03/20
'Bachelor' Alums Kendall Long & Joe Amabile Still Talk & Are 'Amicable' Following Split
CLIP 03/03/20
'The Bachelor: Women Tell All': Are Ashley I. & Kendall Long Team Tammy?
CLIP 03/03/20
Queen Elizabeth Wears Gloves To Palace Ceremony For First Time In Decades Amid Coronavirus
CLIP 03/03/20
'New Amsterdam's' Jocko Sims Shares Eric Dane's Strange Advice For Playing A TV Doctor
CLIP 03/03/20
Ron Livingston Reflects On Iconic ‘Sex & The City’ Line ‘He’s Just Not That Into You’
CLIP 03/03/20
Freddie Highmore Reflects On Filming 'Charlie & The Chocolate Factory' With Johnny Depp 15 Years Ago
CLIP 03/03/20
Carrie Underwood, Miley Cyrus And More Stars Share Heartbreak Over The Deadly Nashville Tornado
CLIP 03/03/20
'Stranger Things 4’ Table Read Gets Underway With Millie Bobby Brown, Winona Ryder, And More
CLIP 03/03/20
Sophie Turner Thought Joe Jonas Would Be A 'D**k' On Their First Date
CLIP 03/03/20
Rachel Lindsay Praised For Exposing ‘Graphic’ And ‘Explicit’ Bullying Of ‘Bachelor’ Contestants
CLIP 03/03/20
Kate Middleton Stuns In Green For Ireland Trip With Prince William
CLIP 03/03/20
Alayah Sets The Record Straight On Dramatic 'Bachelor' Stint: 'I Am Not A Liar'
CLIP 03/03/20
Sydney Hightower Calls Out 'Ridiculous' Hannah Brown Beef Speculation: 'People Are Wild'
CLIP 03/03/20
Tyler Cameron Mourns Mom's Death Days After Her Sudden Hospitalization
CLIP 03/02/20
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.