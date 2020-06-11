Also available on the NBC app

Wendy Williams tells fans that "Wendy@Home" likely won't return. The talk show host shared a message with fans on social media explaining why her self-taped "@ Home" versions of "The Wendy Williams Show" would not be coming back as New York City has been on lockdown during the COVID-19 crisis. A spokesperson for the show told Deadline that " The goal is to be back in studio as soon as we are allowed. If that is delayed until later in the year, we may revisit the @ Home shows."

