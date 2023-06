Wendy Williams' is not giving the finale episode of her namesake talk show her stamp of approval. During a candid interview with the New York Post, the media mogul admitted that there was "nothing" she liked about how "The Wendy Williams" show ended back in June. "There was nothing I liked about the [the final episode of] 'Wendy Williams Show,'" she said.

