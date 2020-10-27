Also available on the nbc app

Wendy Williams opened up to her viewers amid growing concerns over her on-air behavior. The host of ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ sent a candid message to fans during Monday’s episode. "I'm not a perfectionist, I'm not perfect. But I do appreciate you putting in the effort to watch us and I love entertaining you, you know? It's not easy. It is not easy. You're a tough crowd.” The host recently made headlines for mispronouncing Adele’s name and taking long pauses during her show on Friday, Oct. 23.

