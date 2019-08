Also available on the NBC app

Wendy Williams is speaking out. The TV host was on her pal Andy Cohen's show, "Radio Andy" where she revealed that she knew about her ex-husband Kevin Hunter's "double" life "for years." "I had to get my ducks in a row. I knew a lot of things for years," she said. "I knew a lot of things for years but my son was at home, it wasn't fair to him."

