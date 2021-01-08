Also available on the nbc app

Viva Las Vegas! Wells Adams dished on wedding plans and the possibility of eloping with fiancée Sarah Hyland during an appearance on the "Click Bait with Bachelor Nation" podcast hosted by Tayshia Adams and Joe Amabile. The "Bachelor in Paradise" bartender admitted that even though they hope to tie the knot sometime in 2021, the actress' health is their biggest priority amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He explained, "I don't know if a lot of your guys' fans know this, but she is immunocompromised. She's a transplant recipient and so she's got a really weak immune system 'cause she takes pills so her body doesn't reject this new kidney in her body. So, we have to be super careful about the pandemic, more so than most people our age." Wells added, "We're getting married this year. I just don't know how that looks."

Appearing: