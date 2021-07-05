“Bachelor Nation’s” Wells Adams chatted with Access Hollywood about the upcoming episode of “The Bachelorette,” where he joins Katie Thurston and the contestants on the show. He also shares an update about wedding planning with his fiancée Sarah Hyland, saying they were supposed to get married this month but are likely not going to tie the knot until next year. He also shuts down rumors that they might have a televised wedding.

