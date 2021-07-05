Main Content

Wells Adams Says Wedding With Sarah Hyland Likely To Be Postponed Until 2022 & Won’t Be Televised

CLIP07/01/21

“Bachelor Nation’s” Wells Adams chatted with Access Hollywood about the upcoming episode of “The Bachelorette,” where he joins Katie Thurston and the contestants on the show. He also shares an update about wedding planning with his fiancée Sarah Hyland, saying they were supposed to get married this month but are likely not going to tie the knot until next year. He also shuts down rumors that they might have a televised wedding.

News and Information Daytime Interview
Go to show page
Tags: Access, Bachelor in Paradise, The Bachelorette, The Bachelor, bachelor nation, TV, Reality TV, ABC, wells adams, Sarah Hyland, couples, weddings, relationships, wells adams sarah hyland
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.