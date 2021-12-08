Also available on the nbc app

Wells Adams looked dapper on the red carpet at the 2021 People's Choice Awards and revealed he stole his suit from a show he is working on. "I stole it and now I'm using it here, but it's fine because the show doesn't air until next year so it's not going to be weird," he told Access Hollywood on the red carpet. The 37-year-old former "Bachelorette" contestant also revealed what he and Sarah Hyland would do if they won an award tonight.

