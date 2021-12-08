Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Wells Adams On His 2021 People's Choice Awards Outfit: 'I Stole It And Now I'm Using It Here'

CLIP12/07/21
Also available on the nbc app

Wells Adams looked dapper on the red carpet at the 2021 People's Choice Awards and revealed he stole his suit from a show he is working on. "I stole it and now I'm using it here, but it's fine because the show doesn't air until next year so it's not going to be weird," he told Access Hollywood on the red carpet. The 37-year-old former "Bachelorette" contestant also revealed what he and Sarah Hyland would do if they won an award tonight.

Appearing:
Tags: wells adams, 2021 People's Choice Awards, Sarah Hyland, bachelor, bachelorette
S2021 E20212 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 2021
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.