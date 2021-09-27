Also available on the nbc app

Wells Adams is finally taking over as host of "Bachelor in Paradise." Ahead of the hit ABC show's new super-sized episode, Wells broke down all the drama that is going down on the beach with Access Hollywood. Wells, who is the show's fifth and final host, confirmed that Ivan Hall broke rules on the night the cast had to evacuate to a hotel due to extreme weather. Plus, Wells gave an update on how wedding planning is going with fiancée Sarah Hyland after the pair had to postpone twice due to Covid-19.

