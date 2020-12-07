Also available on the nbc app

Moriah from TLC’s hit “Welcome To Plathville” is taking a big step with Max—he’s meeting the parents! While Moriah says they’re just friends, mom Kim isn’t buying it. “Maybe she’s not ready to tell me that she has a boyfriend, but I’m just glad that she’s here, and I’m glad that she trusts us enough to bring him over to meet us," Kim said. “Welcome To Plathville” airs on Tuesdays at 10pm on TLC.

