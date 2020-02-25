Also available on the NBC app

Harvey Weinstein was found guilty by a New York jury of third-degree rape and a criminal sexual act. He was acquitted of the more serious charges of predatory sexual assault and first-degree rape, but will now be facing up to 29 years in prison on the two charges. All Access co-host Zuri Hall speaks to two survivors who have both bravely shared their stories about Weinstein: reporter Lauren Sivan and actress Caitlin Dulany. Sivan called the decision "a huge victory," while Dulany said the news "felt like a new era and a new dawn." Weinstein has denied all claims of non-consensual sex, and his attorneys said that they were "disappointed in the verdict and will be filing an appeal."

