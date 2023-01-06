Main Content

'Wednesday' Star Emma Myers Went To 'Werewolf Boot Camp' For Netflix's Addams Family Reboot

CLIP01/06/23

Emma Myers had to train to wolf out before filming "Wednesday," Netflix's hit series. On Wednesday's episode of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," the 20-year-old actress, who plays Wednesday Addam's colorful, outgoing and werewolf-born roommate, Enid Sinclair, opened up about the "werewolf boot camp" she was required to attend. "It was me running on the floor on all fours, jumping over things," she told Jimmy. On Friday, Netflix confirmed "Wednesday" will return for a second season.

Tags: Emma Myers, Wednesday, Jenna Ortega, werewolf, character, Jimmy Fallon, celebrity, lifestyle, news
