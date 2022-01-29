Main Content

'We Need To Talk About Cosby': New Docuseries Takes Closer Look At Star's Fall From Grace

Once America's TV dad, Bill Cosby was found guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2018. He was released last year after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Cosby was denied protection against self-incrimination. Now, the new docuseries "We Need To Talk About Cosby" examines the comedian's fall from grace. Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall spoke with director W. Kamau Bell about the project. "We Need To Talk About Cosby" premieres Jan. 30 at 10 p.m. on Showtime.

