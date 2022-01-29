Also available on the nbc app

Once America's TV dad, Bill Cosby was found guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2018. He was released last year after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Cosby was denied protection against self-incrimination. Now, the new docuseries "We Need To Talk About Cosby" examines the comedian's fall from grace. Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall spoke with director W. Kamau Bell about the project. "We Need To Talk About Cosby" premieres Jan. 30 at 10 p.m. on Showtime.

Appearing:

S2022 E0 2 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution