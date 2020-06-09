Also available on the nbc app

Wayne Brady and Aisha Tyler hilariously call out a joke about race. The comedian posted an old clip from the improv show "Whose Line Is It Anyway" in which Wayne's race becomes the joke in a police lineup sketch with Ryan Stiles, Colin Mochrie and Jonathan Mangum, in which Wayne, the only person of color in the sketch, is implicated as a robber. The clip then cuts to moments later when Wayne and "Whose Line" host Aisha Tyler brilliantly flip the joke on its head.

Appearing: