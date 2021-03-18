Also available on the nbc app

Who’s music video is it anyway! Legendary TV star Wayne Brady gushed about his daughter’s incredible musical abilities to Access Daily hosts Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover. The “Let’s Make A Deal” host said, “It is an amazing feeling watching your child accomplish something outside of you. The only help that I gave her is I helped to produce the video. Her mother Mandie, who is my business partner, directed it. And Mandie’s boyfriend, Jason, he shot it. So the family pulled behind Mandie and we said ‘You go do your thing.’ And that is the best feeling ever.” Wayne is staying busy hosting “Let’s Make A Deal” and now you can catch his new show “Game of Talents” every Wednesday on FOX at 9pm.

Appearing: