Wayne Brady is opening up about his own personal experiences with racism. The award-winning actor sat down with Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans and revealed that he was once confronted by armed guards after accidentally locking himself out of his own home. Brady said the entire incident left him so terrified that when his teenage daughter accidentally locked herself out years later, his panic took over and he told her to “run.” The former “Whose Line Is It Anyway” star also shared why he thinks it’s so important to have challenging conversations about race with friends and family.

