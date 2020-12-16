Also available on the nbc app

Wayne Brady joined Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover on Access Daily to chat about his upcoming primetime special for “Let’s Make A Deal.” He also gave an update on how he’s doing spending a lot of time with his ex-wife, her boyfriend and their daughter while in quarantine during the Covid-19 pandemic. “It’s been natural for us, we didn’t need a quarantine to do this, we’ve been doing it for Miley’s whole life.” Wayne also shared that he’s using his personal experience for an upcoming show, “We’re writing a script about our life as a blended family, we call ourselves the ‘core four.’” “Let’s Make A Deal” primetime special airs Dec. 22 on CBS at 9/8c.

