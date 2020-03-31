Also available on the nbc app

It's one big happy family! Wayne Brady chatted with Access Hollywood's Scott Evans about how he is co-parenting his daughter amid the coronavirus pandemic. The entertainer revealed that he is actually quarantining with his daughter, ex-wife and her current boyfriend. Wayne also opened about his "crazy" experience living a "double life" while on "The Masked Singer." He also shared how he had a "leg up on everyone" because of his time working at Disney World. Plus, Wayne talked about his new show, "Wayne Brady's Comedy IQ," which premieres on Monday, April 6th at 8 p.m. ET/6 p.m. MT/5 p.m. PT on BYUtv. You can stream the show on the BYUtv app and at www.byutv.org the next day.

