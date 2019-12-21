Also available on the nbc app

Wayne Brady's music career is just getting started! The multi-talented comedian and performer sat down with Access Hollywood after winning Season 2 of "The Masked Singer" and revealed his post-show plans. "I'm really going to make the creation of music a part of my life instead of a standalone event and then go back to my day job. I want it to be a part of what I do," he said. The "Flirtin' W/ Forever" singer also explained why he chose a fox as his onstage alter ego.

