Watch Tom Hanks Perfectly Embody Every Aspect Of Mister Rogers

It's "A Beautiful Day in The Neighborhood!" The first trailer for the upcoming film about the late Fred Rogers was just released – and the uncanny resemblance of Tom Hanks as Mister Rogers might make you a little teary. Tom totally embodies the beloved TV icon's signature looks and gentle demeanor. "A Beautiful Day in The Neighborhood," which is inspired on a true story, is set to hit theaters November 22.

