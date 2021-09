Also available on the nbc app

Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee spoke with Access Hollywood guest correspondent Preston Konrad at the 2021 Met Gala and freaked out when she spotted Justin Bieber on the carpet. The 18-year-old gymnast also admitted the Met Gala is more nerve-wracking than the Olympics. "This is just insane, it's crazy. Just being surrounded by celebrities, people I look up to," she said.

