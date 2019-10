Also available on the NBC app

Violinist Wuilly Arteaga and cellist David Hincapie's cover of Rihanna's "Work" went viral thanks to a video from their performance on a New York City subway platform, and now the musicians are taking Access inside their process. Though Wuilly hasn't had a job in seven years, he says he has "everything" he needs thanks to his love of music – and the energy on the subway.

